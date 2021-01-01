REN Clean Skincare Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift in Beauty: NA. REN Clean Skincare Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift in Beauty: NA. Give your eyes a beautiful boost with REN Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift. This lightweight gel-serum instantly lifts and brightens the eye area, reducing dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. The eye contour is visibly fresher and more youthful looking.. Glycine Betaine complex improves the appearance of the eye contour. Hyaluronans instantly firm, lift, and smooth fine lines. Phycocolloids plump up the skin with hydration. 0.5 oz. RENR-WU13. 5060389243417. Clean Skincare, since 2000. At REN, 'Clean' is at the heart of all they do. They use ingredients that work with your skin, without causing irritation. Ingredients your skin would choose, from sustainable sources and sustainably packaged - because great skincare shouldn't cost the earth. Their skincare is created for all skin types (yes, even sensitive) with pH balanced formulas that won't upset your skin. REN packages their products with the planet in mind, using bottles made with Ocean Plastic, tubes made from post-consumer-recycled plastic and designed for circular recycling.