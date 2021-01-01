REN Clean Skincare Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift (0.5 fl. oz.)

For most of us, the eye area is the first place to reveal our true age, especially after a long and sleepless night. Thankfully, there's REN Keep Young And Beautiful™ Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift, a lightweight gel-serum created to revive the look of tired and stressed eyes. Formulated with a blend of bio-extract ingredients, this serum tackles your every eye concern from dark circles and puffiness to lines, wrinkles, crow's feet and crepey skin.Its plumping formula utilizes hyaluronates to reshape the eye contour and reduce both fine lines and sagging of the eyelid. With consistent use, this eye treatment also boosts collagen production to improve the suppleness and elastic nature of your skin over time.Key Ingredients and Benefits:Glycine Betaine Complex: improves the eye contourHyaluronates: firm, lift and smooth lines and crow's feetPhycocolloids: plump, hydrate and comfort skinDue to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.