Keeper Oversized Button-Down in Paper Cotton - Washed Black XS

Our roomy fit includes two front patch pockets, dropped shoulders + a button-down back collar. It's a real keeper we say (hence the name). Plus, the Paper Cotton feels incredibly smooth against the skin. With a curved hem and side slits to allow for the perfect half tuck. We love this worn just a little rumpled. Due to the nature of the garment dyeing process, slight variations in color should be expected. Styled with vintage denim and vintage leather belt. Intended to fit oversized. Bojana is 5'10" and wearing a size Extra-Small. Size Extra-Small measures 44 1/2" around the chest and 26" long. Sleeve length measures 31". 100% BCI cotton.