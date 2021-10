A cool old school hip hop design for all those who love rap and old school hip hop from the 80s, 90s and 200s or also hip hop in general. Perfect gift idea for hip hop fans and lovers. Perfect for men, women, adults, mothers, dads, boys, girls and children. Also suitable as a gift for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries or any other occasion. For the hip hop lover in your life Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem