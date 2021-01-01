JOURNEE Keeva Leather Mule, Size 6.5 in Jeans at Nordstrom Rack

Beautiful, modern, and classic all in one - the Keeva slide by Journee Signature is a timeless piece to have in your closet. This slide will refresh your look with ease. It features an open toe, stacked wooden heel, genuine leather material, and a beautiful basket weave design. Dress to the nines and class up any outfit with the real leather Keeva slide. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. Open toe. Woven leather construction. Cushioned footbed. Slip-on. Stacked heel. Approx. 2.5" heel. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada and Puerto Rico. Leather upper, manmade sole