Keine Zeit der Garten Carrotten - Saying Rente - Pensioner T-Shirt

Fun pensioner design with the saying "Keine Zeit der Garten ruft" and carrot. Ideal for the hobby gardener or retirement who like to spend time in nature gardening in the flower bed, horticulture, flowers and vegetables. Are you looking for a gift for a landscape gardener, allotment gardener with a watering can in the allotment garden or a gardener for starting the retirement. Then the carrot design is perfect for birthday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem