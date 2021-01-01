superdown Keira Denim Shorts in Black. - size 27 (also in 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30) superdown Keira Denim Shorts in Black. - size 27 (also in 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Button fly. 5-pocket styling. Destroyed detail throughout. Frayed hem. Shorts measure approx 8 in length. SPDW-WF140. JS357 S17. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.