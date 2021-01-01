Kellogg's Special K Protein Bars, Meal Replacement, Protein Snacks, Double Chocolate, 9.5oz Box (6 Bars)

Tasty meal bars made with a satisfying blend of crispy soy and corn puffs, chocolatey chips and a coating of chocolate flavored deliciousness Fuel up with the irresistible taste of Special K Double Chocolate Protein Meal Bars; with delicious ingredients and protein to keep you moving forward A good source of protein and 12 vitamins and minerals; 12 grams of protein per bar; a good source of fiber (contains 5 g total fat per serving); see Nutrition Information for Saturated Fat Pack a wholesome snack on-the-go, enjoy as an afternoon pick-me-up at the office, and stash a box in the car; the portable protein options are endless 6 convenient, ready-to-eat bars packaged in a 9.5-ounce box; individually wrapped for freshness and great taste