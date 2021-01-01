G. Label Kelsey V-Neck Top in Ivory, Size 12: It’s nothing short of irony that a blouse that calls on the vintage French work shirt as muse (note the unfussy shape and the cotton voile fabric that acts as built-in ventilation) is actually so effortless. The pullover body—tuck in, leave undone—is roomy without being overpowering; the micro ruffles at the shoulders are met with elegant puff sleeves and tapered above-the-elbow cuffs. And in palate-cleansing white, there’s no pairing it doesn’t work with.100% cotton Made in Italy.