Spend a dazzling evening out with the Steve Madden Kenley-R Heeled Sandal, an open-toed beauty with braided, rhinestone-covered microfiber straps and an on-trend square toe. Slip-on design with open toe and back for easy on and off. Evening sandal features micro suede lining and slender stiletto heel. Synthetic insole and sole. Imported. Measurements: • Heel: 4½ in. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.