Battington Lashes Kennedy Silk Lashes in Black. Battington Lashes Kennedy Silk Lashes in Black. Not too much, not too little. Kennedy Silk Lashes provides moderate length and moderate volume to increase your lashes' beauty. Made from silk to hold curls longer and last longer than mink or synthetic products.. 100% silk. Handmade and lightweight. Cruelty-free. Single pair. With proper care, re-usable up to 25 times. Use eyeliner to conceal any glue. Do not shower or sleep with lashes on.. BATR-WU2. KENNEDY. Looking to stand out from the sea of synthetic lashes flooding the market, Battington Lashes set forth to create the most natural looking falsies that are both durable and cruelty-free. Their lash lineup is made entirely from handmade silk, allowing each pair to be worn up to 25 times. Battington Lashes are available in a variety of designs to provide a range of looks from soft and fluttery to dramatic and daring.