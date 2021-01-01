JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Kennie Mini Skirt in Blue. - size 26 (also in 25) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Kennie Mini Skirt in Blue. - size 26 (also in 25) Cotton blend. Unlined. Zip fly with button closure. Foldover waist with tie detail. 4-pocket design. Skirt measures approx 18 in length. JDAR-WQ4. 221-3000-ST-MANHATTAN VINTAGE. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.