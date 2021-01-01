Canada Goose Kent Windbreaker Jacket

Three-layer tri-Durance fabric with four-way stretch blocks wind and water while allowing you to move freely in this hooded jacket with a slim fit. The collar is lined with soft tricot fabric, and recessed Power Stretch cuffs help to block wind without feeling tight. Attached hood Stand collar Long sleeves Zip front Waist buttoned flap pockets Fully lined Nylon/spandex/polyester Machine wash Made in Portugal SIZE & FIT About 34" from shoulder to hem. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Canada Goose > Canada Goose > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Canada Goose. Color: Navy. Size: Large.