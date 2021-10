Blazé Milano's 'Kentra Spencer' blazer is slightly cropped in length - ideal if you're on the more petite side. Tailored from wool with a tiny houndstooth check, it has sharp notched lapels and powerful structured shoulders. The brand's signature woven leather buttons close the double-breasted front. Wear it with: [The Row T-shirt id1009804], [FRAME Jeans id1201589], [Gucci Shoulder bag id1154974], [Prada Loafers id1241072].