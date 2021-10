For Kentucky lovers! Great Stylish Camouflage Print Kentucky Graphic Design. If you love the Bluegrass State, this design is for you. Designed with the Kentucky state abbreviation letters KY in camouflage in a trendy pattern. This design is for Kentuckians who love their state. Designed with retro and distressed lettering in a modern layout with green, brown, and beige camo pattern. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem