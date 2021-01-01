Nexxus Keraphix Conditioner for Damaged Hair 3 oz Pack of 12

Step 2: Keraphix Healing Conditioner targets damaged areas of hair by enveloping the hair in both wet and dry stages – delivering a smooth, conditioned feel Infused with an exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Keratin Protein and Black Rice Salon quality conditioner formulated with efficient conditioning and detangling benefits Features a complex rich in protein and nutrients, known to provide softness and to nourish the hair Heals signs of damage while bringing strength with weightless effect Continued use with Keraphix system enables restorative agents to increase the resilience of hair’s cortex