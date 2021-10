Liquid Keratin Keratin Infused Brightening Conditioner is an every day use, moisture rich, color protecting hair care formula created for blonde, silver, and highlighted hair. Made with sunflower extracts, and antioxidants to strengthen hair, boost shine, and eliminate brassy and yellow tones from your hair. Made with natural protein keratin, helping to smooth the hair cuticle and protect it from breakage. Leaves hair ultra smooth, soft to the touch, and easier to manage.