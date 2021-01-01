TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner for Dry or Frizzy Hair - 20 fl oz

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo is a salon shampoo designed with Lamellar-Discipline technology formulated to transform your frizzy, unruly hair into a smooth, sleek look for up to 72 hours* system vs. non-conditioning shampoo. Formulated with keratin for smooth, shiny manageable hair, this keratin hair treatment is infused with marula oil to seal down the cuticle prevent humidity from penetrating the hair for ultimate frizz control. To use, apply a generous amount of the shampoo to wet hair. Massage gently from roots to end to work into a lather. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Conditioner. From our origins in salons, we have always been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon, without spending a fortune. TRESemmé is dedicated to creating hair care and styling products that are salon quality without the salon price. Great for all hair types, just shampoo in the shower and your hair will feel nourished and ready so that you can take on the day and night with confidence. The TRESemmé mission is to create a disruptive path forward so women can lead the way in life and style. Learn more at tresemme.com/purpose. Size: 20 fl oz.