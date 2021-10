Varley Keswick Pants in Ivory Marl, X-Small: Keswick balances a super cozy feel with impeccable tailoring. The elastic waist has a drawstring for a perfect fit, front pleats ensure just the right amount of give in the hips, and the tapered legs are finished with wide cuffs. Spotlight the detailed waistline by tucking in a slim-fit tank or a tee. And if you’re looking for a more substantial layer? Try doubling down with the matching Warwick Top.92% cotton, 8% elastane.