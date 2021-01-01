Keto Chaffles: the Complete Cookbook! Tasty and Easy Recipes to Enjoy Your Delicious Low Carb Chaffles Julie Portman Author

Discover Chaffles, and Never Run Out Of Keto Meal Ideas Again! Are you trying out the Keto diet, but running out of recipe ideas? Are you having a hard time giving up on waffles while on Keto?Do you want to find out how to make dozens of Keto-friendly meals in your waffle maker? Keto diet is one of the most popular diets in the world. Not only does it work incredibly well regarding weight loss, but it's also a natural tool for fighting diabetes, hypertension, and various other health issues. However, Keto can be challenging in terms of meal variations. It removes a large food group (carbohydrates) from your diet and leaves you to rely on the combination of fats and proteins for your meals. A lot of people find themselves running out of recipe ideas, and eating the same stuff every day. You don't have to be one of them! Meet chaffles, the newest addition to the Keto diet! If you're a waffle lover, you're going to love this, and if not, you're going to fall in love with this! Chaffle is, simply put, a cheese waffle. It's completely Keto-friendly, easy to make, low carb and full of fats and proteins. But the best part of Chaffles is that it offers a ton of meal variations, depending on the ingredients and spices you use. This book is an incredible guide on the Keto diet and a chaffles cookbook. Find out how to make every meal of the day in your waffle maker! Here's what you get with this book: A guide on chaffles - how much carbs they contain, what type of cheese to use and a list of basic ingredientsInstructions on freezing and reheating chaffles for quick meals when you're in a rush!Tips and tricks for making the best chafflesA ton of delicious chaffles recipes for every meal of the day, with precise instructions and ingredients list!Instructions on how to clean your waffle (now chaffle) makerAnd much more! The Internet is full of websites, blogs, and books of Keto recipes, but they are often too complicated to make or use ingredients that are hard to get. This book will show you that you can eat delicious Keto meals with simple, basic ingredients, and have your lunch on the table in a matter of minutes! And all of that by using one of the simplest and cheapest kitchen gadgets. If you want to have the ultimate, delicious Keto experience and enjoy waffles again, Scroll up, click on Buy Now with 1-Click, and Get Your Copy Now!