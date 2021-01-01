Keto Comfort Food Cookbook: An Easy-to-Follow Guide to Quick, Easy, and Delicious Keto Comfort Recipes for Living and Eating Well Every Day Mina Crosb

Do you want to learn more about the ketogenic diet?The keto diet is a low-carb diet, and eliminating your dependence on carbs causes your body to burn fat for fuel. Some veggies and fruits are allowed on the keto diet, which might seem confusing when the diet is supposed to be low-carb. Your body needs some foods that provide fiber, but fiber is a carb. The difference is that fiber does not count toward your carb intake because it passes through your body as waste since your body can't digest fiber. So the carb count on the keto diet is always expressed as net carbs, which are the carbs left over when the grams of fiber is subtracted from the total carbohydrate count.A lot of people have a hard time getting into ketosis, and continuing to struggle without monitoring their progress is one of the biggest mistakes that can be made. This is where your journal comes in handy once again. When you first start ketosis, you will lose some water weight, but keep your goal light. Your first goal should be getting past the keto flu. Give yourself two full weeks, and expect minimal weight loss at best. You can then expect to lose roughly five pounds in a week once you're in ketosis, but it will mainly be water weight. When you have hit the five-pound mark, look at what you're eating. Keeping a food journal will help with this as well. After that, see where you can cut back or add in exercise. Every time you meet a goal set another one. Try not to set your goals too far in advance. If you try to set your goals too far ahead, you're more likely to fall short of them.When your body is deprived of glycogen, it relies on ketones to act as fuel. Fat is converted into ketones in your liver. Apart from weight loss, a Keto Diet also reduces insulin and blood sugar levels.This book covers:· SHAKES AND SMOOTHIES· BREAKFAST RECIPES· SOUPS AND STEWS· SIDE DISHES· LUNCH RECIPES· SNACKS· DINNER RECIPES· DESSERTSAnd much more! Get your copy NOW and start your healthy lifestyle!