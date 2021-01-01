Keto Crock Pot Cookbook: Top 45 Easy and Delicious Keto Crock Pot Recipes for Rapid Weight Loss Linda Stevens Author

The Ketogenic diet is one of the most sought-after weight loss solutions on the planet, offering a high-fat, moderate-protein, and low carb solution to everyday eating. The best part? It delivers almost immediate weight loss results, can help cure ailments and fight diabetes, and pushes for real, wholesome foods-beyond just vegetables-to fuel you. It's never boring. Unfortunately, for many people with chaotic lifestyles and not enough self control (who really has it, anyway?), the ketogenic diet can be too difficult--without a slow cooker, that is. The Ketogenic Diet Slow Cooker Cookbook is the answer to your weight loss struggles, providing 40 ketogenic breakfasts, ketogenic chilis and soups, ketogenic chicken, ketogenic beef and pork, and ketogenic dessert and side recipes, all made in the slow cooker. This means if you're rushed for time, you can toss ingredients into your slow cooker, set it, and forget about it for many hours at a time. Each recipe includes number of servings, preparation time, as well as nutritional information, allowing you to stay on track for your nutritional and weight loss goals. Plus, each recipe includes no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates, meaning that your body won't fall out of ketosis, no matter how delicious your meal.