Keto Diet For Beginners AND Vegan Keto Cookbook: 2 Books IN 1 Tyler Macdonald Author

Have you been struggling to lose those last few pounds? Are you tired of the diets that never seem to help? Do you have a busy life and don’t have a lot of time to cook?If you answered yes to any of those questions, then this book is for you. I know I did. Just a few years ago, I lost over 50 pounds of fat and totally transformed my life. This led me on a quest of seeking knowledge about all things health and wellness, and my research led me to learning about the Ketogenic diet, along with other powerful diet styles. I discovered many different recipes and meals that helped me with adopting this healthy awesome lifestyle, and I put many of them into this book, and now I hope that these can empower you! A ketogenic diet will help you to lose that stubborn weight, and when it’s combined with Vegan Keto style cooking, you are sure to see radical change and major success with your health.Within this book, you will find 2 Books In 1… Keto Diet for Beginners AND Vegan Keto Cookbook. Both books will give you an incredible introduction into the world of everything Keto, and really help set you up for success with the Ketogenic Diet. Between both books, you will learn the fundamentals of what constitutes the Keto Diet, tools and tips to succeed with it, along with meal plans and delicious recipes designed to make following this amazing diet as easy and effective as possible. Armed with this book, I have no doubt that you have the tools to achieve your health and weight loss goals, and be on your way to a life beyond what you can imagine right now!Buy this book today and begin to experience the awesome and amazing benefits of the Ketogenic lifestyle TODAY! The new YOU is waiting!