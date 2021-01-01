Keto Diet for Women: 54 Tasty, Quick and Easy Recipes to Live a Healthy Lifestyle Michelle Young Author

55% Discount for Bookstores! Now at $25,90 instead of $35,90[WARNING: YOUR CUSTOMERS WILL GET ADDICTED TO THIS BOOK!]TIRED OF TRYING DIFFERENT DIETS WITHOUT RESULTS?Being on a diet is a long and hard path.Most of the people keep changing diet because they get no results! It's a fact.It's frustrating when you don't get results after so many efforts.Maybe you start thinking the problem is you. Maybe you start thinking there is nothing to do for you.Don't worry too much, you just come to the right place!This guide is the solution you've always been waiting for.It will not only teach you proven scientific methodsbut will also show you more than 50 healthy, original and delicious recipes!Here's what you'll find inside this book:Breakfast & Smoothies Recipes; Apps&Snacks Recipes;Drinks Recipes;Veggie & Sides; Poultry and Meat Recipes; Dessert and Sauces Recipes;And much, much more!Buy it NOW and let your customers become addicted to this amazing book!