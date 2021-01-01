Keto Diet Instant Pot Cookbook: 1000 Day Keto Diet for Beginners: Instant Pot Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb Keto Cookbook: Easy Keto Diet Recipes:

A Tailored Solution for Instant Pot Keto Diet lovers: Create your own Keto Diet ALL RECIPES WITH COLOUR PICTURES: Create a Bespoke Keto Diet for BeginnersYou may be wondering, but how is this possible? How? Thinking of starting a Keto Diet of are already in one? This is your book. Why? Read on… A Keto Diet Instant Pot Cookbook for Beginners and Advanced users: 1000 Days of Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Cookbook You may be wondering how to take a keto diet, or maybe you feel a bit lost with so much information out there, and cookbooks with incomplete instructions, recipes that do not cover your needs, and most annoyingly, never ending blurb that never gets to the point. This is over because in the 1000 Day Keto Diet for Beginners you have covered: • A guide on how to get your Keto diet Calories and Macros calculated bespoke to your needs.• 1000 Days’ worth of ketogenic diet schedules for a variety of needs that will cover your requirements.• FULL COLOUR professionally taken pictures. All recipes include beautifully shot images.• Recipes including two cooking versions: You will not stop cooking because a recipe does not fit to your needs.• Nutritional values for all recipes and snacks included and summarized in detailed tables.• Beautiful layout: Easy to follow recipes with all the info you need, including replacement for certain ingredients• Macros and calories detailed, so you never have any doubts about what to eat.• The added eating schedules include a wide range of calorie requirements and nutritional needs. Why is this book better but most importantly different to the rest? Readers deserve to learn, so in this cookbook: 1) You will be told about how to calculate your keto macros and calorie requirements within the first pages of the book. 2) Once you have your objectives set, you will be able to go straight to carefully designed schedules, choose one and get started. 3) A list of the required number of recipes is summarized for every combination of 2 week blocks of schedules, so you can buy your ingredients ahead, start cooking, storing and stop thinking. 4) The recipes included have full colour pictures, in-depth instructions on how to cook them and most of them display two different versions of the same recipe. 5) You can create your own schedules because recipes have different versions, allowing for flexibility when choosing recipes that add up to your required needs, should you choose building a schedule on your own. Katie Banks