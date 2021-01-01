SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bar, Frosted Cinnamon Bun, 5 Count

Escape your mealtime cravings with the festive flavors of SlimFast Keto Frosted Cinnamon Bun Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars! This comforting Keto bar is sure to warm your appetite with its blend of cinnamon and white chocolatey greatness. Free from gluten and artificial flavors, sweeteners, and colors, this rich and rewarding Keto bar is bound to spice up your life with guilt-free and savory satisfaction - without the stress! Replace your next meal with a merry celebration of Keto-friendly ingredients, crafted with your goals in mind. Packed with coconut oil MCTs, 16 grams of Keto-fueling fats, 3 net carbs, and 24 vitamins and minerals, these decadent Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are just the thing you need to cheer you on in your weight loss journey. The SlimFast Keto Plan is as easy as 1-2-3: Enjoy one sensible Keto meal, two SlimFast Keto meal replacements, and three Keto snacks. The SlimFast Plan is clinically proven to help you lose weight fast and keep it off!