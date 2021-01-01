Ketogenic Diet: 5 in 1 ! Reset Your Metabolism With these Easy, Healthy and Delicious Ketogenic Recipes! Francesca Bonheur Author

WHAT?? Eating Fat = Weight Loss??!!The ketogenic diet is a way of eating. It allows users to lose a large amount of weight without having to count calories, figure out complicated points or make huge changes to their diet. It is a way of eating that is simple to do for most users and has a huge impact on the way that the user can lose weight. It is a great way for people to make sure that they are truly losing weight so that they will be able to get more out of the different parts of their life and not have to worry constantly about how much they weigh.Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn in book 1 Ketogenic for beginnersChapter 1: How to Eat on the Ketogenic DietChapter 2: Breakfast RecipesChapter 3: Lunch RecipesChapter 4: Ketogenic StaplesChapter 5: Dinner RecipesChapter 6: Snack and Dessert RecipesAnd much, much more!Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn in book 2 Ketogenic Chicken recipesChapter 1: The Ketogenic DietChapter 2: The Paleo DietChapter 3: Healthy Diet TipsChapter 4: Ketogenic-Centric RecipesChapter 4: Paleo-Centric RecipesChapter 6: Pressure Cooker RecipesChapter 7: The Miraculous cholesterol reducing flowerMuch, much more!Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn in book 3 Ketogenic Beef recipesChapter one: The Ketogenic DietChapter two: Beef Breakfast RecipesChapter three: Beef Lunch RecipesChapter four: Beef Dinner RecipesChapter five: Beef SnacksChapter six: Beef Pressure Cooker RecipesChapter seven: Keto GlossaryMuch, much more!Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn in book 4 ketogenic Vegan recipesChapter 1: What is the Ketogenic DietChapter 2: Ketogenic Vegan Breakfast MealsChapter 3: Easy Meals to Get Done for LunchChapter 4: Dinner Ideas for the Whole Family to be HealthyChapter 5: Snacks and More for Those Hungry DaysMuch, much more!Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn in book 5 ketogenic Vegetarian recipesChapter 1: What is the Ketogenic Diet and Why is It So Important for Your HealthChapter 2: Breakfast Meals to Get the Day StartedChapter 3: On the Go and Delicious LunchesChapter 4: Sit Down Meals Without All the HassleChapter 5: Snacks and Desserts For Your HealthMuch, much more!Tags: cookbooks, ketogenic cookbooks, cooking, healthy eating, clean eating, vegan, vegetarian, low carb, fat loss weight loss book, ketogenic diet plan, ketogenic for beginners, cooking for beginners, high fat, vegetarian, vegetarian cookbook, vegetarian diet, Vegetarianism, beginners guide, alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, Autism, Depression, Migraines, cancer, chicken recipes plant based diet