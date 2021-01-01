Ketogenic diet for beginners.: 25 best quick and easy recipes for weight loss. Mia Kendal Author

You want to start Ketogenic Diet but do not know how to begin? This book does not only aim to act as a recipe book, but also as an initial kick starting guideline for those who are absolutely unfamiliar with this topic. What is it all? Throughout the eBook, you will be introduced to the very concepts of the Ketogenic diet and understand why the whole world is suddenly altering their way of life into following a more Ketogenic standard. With this, you will be given step by step methods on creating some of the more delicious and easy to make Keto recipes out there to start off your journey. Why do it? I congratulate you on being daring enough to take on this life changing step and I wholeheartedly wish that may you be able to acquire all of the health benefits which a Ketogenic diet has to offer!