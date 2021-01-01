Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Diet and Recipes Volume 2 Cookbook Jose Martinez Author

This book is the second edition of Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Diet and Recipes which will offer you a new set of information, delicious ketogenic fresh recipes and many more new facts on how to get healthier. The ketogenic diet is gaining more and more followers by the day. It consists of consuming very few carbohydrates (sugars, potatoes, bread, pasta, rice ) and lots of fats. This diet has become a true phenomenon followed by many celebrities in the United States due to its effectiveness in losing weight. It also has therapeutic effects in treatment of: - Epilepsy, - Type 2 diabetes, - Headache, - Alzheimer's disease, - Cancer, especially brain cancer. BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER RECIPES Included