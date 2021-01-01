Ketogenic Diet Slow Cooker Recipes: 100 Ketogenic Diet Recipes For Rapid Weight Loss & Healthy Living (Crockpot Recipes) Malia Norman Author

The Ketogenic diet is a diet strategically structured to help your body burn off fat rapidly. Your body is compelled to result in ketosis, hereby ensuring full performance of your body, mental health, good and healthy living, and rapid weight loss. In simpler terms, this means your body is made into a machine that burns off fat.This book contains easy to make yet satisfying ketogenic diet slow cooker recipes that will work wonders for your health and rapidly reduce fat! Clearly written to meet several health needs, improving your skin, control and treatment of epilepsy, improving your energy, focus and concentration, and burning up that fat fast. This book carefully outlines 100 exotic, delicious, easy to make ketogenic diet slow cooker recipes with a step by step approach to making each recipe. Each recipe contains a well written preparation and cook time, serving size, ingredient list, and a well detailed preparation guide. Time is precious, hence the need to have a ketogenic diet cookbook that will help you remain in ketosis even with your busy schedules. Just slow cook it... No excuses!