Ketogenic Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: Low Carb Mediterranean Recipes for Beginners to Lose Weight Fast in a Healty Way Martha Shannon Author

Are you looking for an efficient way to lose weight, increase your energy levels, and feel great? If yes, this is the right book for you!Your Customer Will Never Stop to Use this Awesome CookbookFar more important than the visual aspect of excess weight is its negative influence on your body. Too much weight affects the efficiency of your body's blood flow, which also affects how much oxygen your heart can pump to every part of your system.Too much weight also means that there are layers of fat covering your internal organs, which prevents them from working efficiently. It makes it hard to walk because it puts great pressure on your joints and makes it very difficult to complete even regular daily tasks.If you want to shed pounds, the Keto Mediterranean diet is the right solution. Regardless of your lifestyle, everyone will benefit from it. Following a Keto Mediterranean diet, you will eat low-carb and high-fat foods. Read this book to learn how to prepare easy, healthy, and delicious meals that will improve your overall health and allow you to lose weight. This manual offers a quick and easy guide on using the Keto Mediterranean diet.It covers:· The bases of the Mediterranean diet· The Ketogenic diet · The Ketogenic Mediterranean diet· Breakfasts, lunch and dinner recipes· Bread and pizza· Desserts· And much more!Do you want to look well and feel well? Click the Buy Now button and get started!