Ketogenic Vegetarian Cookbook: Ketogenic Vegetarian Secrets Cookbook, Keto for Beginners Guide Cameron Walker Author

Sometimes being a vegetarian and going on a diet can be frustrating...the world seems set up for meat-eaters. Being different, anyhow, leads to higher creativity and to finding new untapped resources... Cameron Walker is a PhD in Nutritional Science and Yoga Master. Having suffered from invalidating migraines since the age of 6, he has a passion for helping others become healthier and a better versions of themselves, mainly through healthy nutrition and an increased awareness about their body. All his research is based on scientific data and, first of all, on personal testing. Aware of the fact that living as a vegetarian can be challenging (Cameron has gone vegetarian since the late '80ies, at time in which there was much lower choice of vegetarian foods available and much less awareness about this life choice), he wished to offer a precious resource for all those who have had the courage of choosing this lifestyle and are pursuing their values every day by deliberately choosing to not eat meat and fish. This bundle contains 2 of Cameron's books: 1) The Ketogenic Vegetarian Cookbook, which guides you though 30 days of great vegetarian recipes and the indications you need to manage your macros and stay away from side effects when starting on your keto quest, and 2) Keto For Beginners: The Complete Guide to Ketosis & Ketogenic Diet, that will allow you to add the general information about how the keto diet works on your body in order to be even more aware of what is going on while you are enjoying your Vegetarian meal plan. Hopefully, these intriguing recipes will inspire your mind and delight your palate, making your journey to getting into a better shape with the keto diet more of a pleasure and less of a pain. You can add the book to the cart now or in another moment, simply remember to share this resource with the Vegetarian keto tribe.