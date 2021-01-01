Key Lime Pie Gift Recipe West Florida Tote Bag

The Key Lime Pie Present is for bakers or cheesecake lovers who love to travel to Florida to find new lime pie recipe. Do you love gluten free key lime pie or lime ice cream? Then you'll love this too! The I'm Just Here for the Key Lime Pie Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.