Gold-tone alloy case with a purple genuine leather strap. Fixed gold alloy bezel. Charcoal dial with gold-tone hands. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 35 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 9 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Item Variations: SAFSF4306. Sophie And Freda Key West Ladies Watch SF4306.