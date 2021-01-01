Keynes Small Signature Diamond Hexagon Rose Gold and Black Rhodium Stud Earrings, Memo

The Hexagon is at the core of the Keynes Collection from Walters Faith. The most recognizable shape used in nature has so many great meanings including Connectivity, Union Love, Sincerity, and Truth. Modern, bold designs that radiate classic, effortless elegance. Walters Faith is for those who make their own statements. These diamond stud earrings are a standout! Handcrafted in 18-karat rose gold and black rhodium. Detailed in white diamonds; diamond carat weight is 0.31. Posted with butterfly backs. With impeccable design and craftsmanship, this line is available by special order in yellow and white gold options; email Concierge@ylang23.com.