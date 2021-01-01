Stainless steel case with a green olive canvas strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Green dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. 24 hour markings. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hamilton calibre H-10 automatic movement, based upon ETA C07.111, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 80 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Green Dial Mens Watch H70595963.