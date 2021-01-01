Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating black-plated bezel. Black dial with skeleton hands. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog-digital. Luminescent hands and markers. Year, month, date display at the 6 o'clock position. Two digital sub-dials displaying: Timezones / UTC time and alarm and chronograph and countdown and flight time recorder and isa temperature and perpetual calendar. ETA Caliber E20.373 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, alarm, UTC time zone, flight time recorder, temperature, perpetual calendar, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: dedicated pilot's logbook to record details of up to 20 flights and for each of them 99 landings. Khaki Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton Khaki Flight Timer Analog Digital Men Watch H64554131.