Slide into the Spenco Kholo Floral Cork Sandals and experience unrivaled comfort and support. Casual slip-on sandals with a soft, washed canvas upper and adjustable hook-and-loop straps for a comfortable fit. TOTAL SUPPORT System absorbs shock and helps prevent overpronation. Compression molded EVA footbed conforms to the foot for enhanced comfort. Orthotic Arch Support and deep heel cup promotes increased stability, alignment, and motion control. Non-marking and non-slip rubber outsole provides grip and support. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.