Kiawah Island Twist Underwire Tankini Top

Don't just look good on the beach. Feel gorgeous in bra-sized swimwear designed to shape, support, and most importantly, flatter your curves. Escape to Fantasie this season! , Style Number: FS501254 Relax in this island print underwire tankini top, Seamed foam-lined cups promote shape and lift, Reinforced side boning promotes support and structure, Customize your fit with fully adjustable stretch straps, Ruched sides with adjustable string ties, Built-in, hidden 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure, Stretch microfiber