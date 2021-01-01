SKLZ Kick-Out Basketball Trainer

Practice makes perfect, utilize the SKLZ® Kick-Out during your next shooting session to get quicker feeds and higher reps to improve your game. This 360-degree ball return system attaches to any regulation rim and returns your makes right back to you with a pro-style assist. The easy twist-adjustment features an integrated handle, allowing you to effortlessly change up your angles and make you a sharpshooter from anywhere on the floor. FEATURES: SKLZ® basketball return system Quick and easy assembly attaches to any regulation rim Effortless twist-adjustment with integrated handle Built to last season after season Model: SHAR-001