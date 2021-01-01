The classic beach cruiser got a glow up. The result? The Kickflip Electric Bike. Cruise the board walk with extra power, thanks to 250 watts and 36 volt ride assist and throttle. The Kickflip Electric Bike gets 20 miles per charge; a medium size frame, it's best suited for riders between 5'4" and 6' 1". FEATURES Power: 250 Watt/ 36 Volt Ride Assist & Throttle Max speed 20 MPH Max Distance: 20 Miles Frame 26 inch Steel Fork: Steel Drivetrain: Single Speed Wheels: 26 inch Alloy Double Wall Brakes: Alloy Caliper Tires: Kenda Flame Cruiser Tire 2.1 Frame: Size Medium Fits 5'4" to 6' 1" 85% Assembly Includes Limited Warranty Product Manual Return Policy For more information please visit e-bike FAQ Need technical support? Contact us! For any additional support or questions regarding E-Bike Warranty Policy please email support@joyridebike. com Note: This item is currently only available to ship in the continental U.S. Kickflip Electric Bike in Black