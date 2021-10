Equal parts old-school and new, this leopard-print calf-hair trainer features a MWL Cloudlift insole for a supercushy, ultra-supportive fit. It's also as eco-friendly as Madewell can make it-the cotton lining and rubber outsole are recycled, and the leather is sustainable too. Lace-up style Removable insole Leather, textile and genuine calf hair (Australia) upper/textile lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes