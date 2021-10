From denim to dresses, Keds' versatile white leather Kickstart sneaker can complete any look. Classic and simple just like Mom's, it's fitted with a lace-up closure and memory foam footbed for constant comfort while she takes on her day. Memory foam footbed for all-day comfort and support Lace up closure for a secure fit Durable rubber outsole for traction Vulcanized bottom for flexibility Leather upper APMA approved - Keds Kickstart Sneaker White, Size 4m Keds Shoes