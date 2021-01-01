Kidney Transplant First Anniversary One Year Warrior T-Shirt

Kidney Transplant 1st Anniversary One year Survivor and will be celebrating their first one year Anniversary. Perfect for any Man Woman wife girl friend daughter. It shows a strong proud message on the front. The Doctor at your Hospital would love this. If your family member or friend or Son has gone through a Kidney Transplant and will be celebrating their first one year Anniversary. Wear it whilst at your next appointment or when you're out shopping with friends or at a meal to celebrate your new life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem