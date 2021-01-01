NBD Kiera Sweater in White. - size M (also in S, XS, XXS) NBD Kiera Sweater in White. - size M (also in S, XS, XXS) 65% nylon 35% viscose. Hand wash cold. Shoulder cut-out. Ponte knit fabric. Imported. NBDR-WK34. NBK30 F20. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.