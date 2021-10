This halterneck tank top is made from stretch rib knit. Halterneck Sleeveless Racerback Pullover style 95% modal/5% spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 21.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Splits59 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Splits59. Color: Hot Coral. Size: Medium.