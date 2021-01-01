From killer whale orca gifts

Killer Whale Save The Whales Gift Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Killer Whale Gift For Any Orca Lover, Sea Life Fan Who Loves Ocean. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Whales And Who Loves Beach. Makes A Great Killer Whale Gift For Any Fan Of Orca. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Sea Life And Ocean. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com