KHAITE Kim Top in Ivory Self: 82% acetate 18% viscoseLining: 100% silk. Made in Turkey. Dry clean only. Hidden back zip closureInternal corset with flexible boning and hook and eye fastening. Ruched mesh fabric along back. Puffed shoulders with pleated fabric details. Pleated fabric along bodice. Peplum hem. KTAH-WS49. 2162401. About the designer: KHAITE is a collection of womenswear and accessories that finds confidence in contrast of masculine and feminine, strength and softness, structure and fluidity, classic and modern. Designed to be cherished, each piece proposes a fresh balance of opposing elements while embodying a signature sensuality and ease.Founded in 2016, by creative director Catherine Holstein and based in New York, KHAITE evolves with each new season, building upon a foundation of robust yet polished items distinguished by exceptional materials and subtle yet striking details. The collection (pronounced “Kate”) takes its name from a Greek term for “long, flowing hair.”