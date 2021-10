Signature polished spikes puncutate the zipper pull of this statement-making bootie crafted of net textured patent leather and set on a demi-block heel. Christian Louboutin's iconic red sole-born from a fateful brush with red nail lacquer-lends distinctive brilliance to every step. 2" (55mm) heel 5 1/2" shaft Front zip closure Wipe with a soft, dry cloth and store in a dust bag Please note the red lacquer on soles will wear off as a result