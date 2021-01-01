Cult Gaia Kimmy Knit Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Cult Gaia Kimmy Knit Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 77% viscose 21% nylon 2% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Off shoulder styling with twisted detail at right sleeve. Knit jersey fabric. CULG-WS33. KT1871YV. Founded in 2012 by designer Jasmin Larian, Cult Gaia is a brand that takes art just as serious as fashion: the timeless collection's pieces are crafted as stunning heirloom items made to live in one's wardrobe forever. As an artistic label that designs for the moving eye, Cult Gaia aims to create an effortless visual feast through its intricately designed accessories, such as handbags, hats and jewelry.